Woman, 18, charged in 14-year-old's death in Lake County sentenced to 1 year

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Chicago woman charged in a burglary that led to the death of a teen will serve one year behind bars.

A Lake County judge sentenced Diamond Davis, 18, to a year in prison followed by a year supervision Tuesday.

Davis and four juveniles were charged with trying to rob a homeowner in Old Mill Creek on Aug. 13. That homeowner opened fire, killing 14-year-old Ja’quan Swopes.

Davis and the others were originally charged with his murder, but prosecutors later dropped that charge.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Davis will receive credit toward the sentence for 85 days spent in the Lake County jail since her arrest.

She could also get day-to-day credit for good behavior, which could result in her serving only half of her remaining prison sentence.