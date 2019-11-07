3,700 students out of classes as Grayslake teachers, staff go on strike

Posted 3:12 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, November 7, 2019
GRAYLAKE, Ill. — About 3,700 students were out of class Thursday as teachers and support staff at Grayslake District 46 went on strike.

Classes, extracurricular activities, after-school programs and before-school programs were canceled Thursday.

The union said pay is the main issue. They are two years into a four-year contract, but all sides agreed to revisit the issue of pay raises now. Their ranks also include support staff of maintenance workers, nurses, secretaries and librarians and other employees some of whom make under $15 an hour.

Union members include 300 teachers and about 180 support staff.

Negotiations are expected to resume at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The school district provided a list of day care centers where parents can drop off their children during the strike:

  • 4 Kids
    61 Center St.
    Grayslake, IL 60030
    847-548-4386
  • First Steps Nursery School
    2163 Illinois 83
    Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
    847-223-1299
  • Kindercare
    1512 N. Rt. 83
    Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
    847-543-7910
  • Peppermint Stick
    40 S. Whitney St.
    Grayslake, IL 60030
    847-223-0611
  • Prime Time Daycare
    1838 E. Belvidere Rd.
    Grayslake, IL 60030
    847-548-3455
  • La Petite Academy
    2518 Rte. 83
    Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
    847-265-9744
  • Round Lake Park District
    814 Hart Rd.
    Round Lake, IL 60073
    847-546-8558
  • Circus Kazoo
    100 S Atkinson Rd.
    Grayslake, IL 60030
    847-986-561
