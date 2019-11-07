3,700 students out of classes as Grayslake teachers, staff go on strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAYLAKE, Ill. — About 3,700 students were out of class Thursday as teachers and support staff at Grayslake District 46 went on strike.

Classes, extracurricular activities, after-school programs and before-school programs were canceled Thursday.

The union said pay is the main issue. They are two years into a four-year contract, but all sides agreed to revisit the issue of pay raises now. Their ranks also include support staff of maintenance workers, nurses, secretaries and librarians and other employees some of whom make under $15 an hour.

Union members include 300 teachers and about 180 support staff.

Negotiations are expected to resume at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The school district provided a list of day care centers where parents can drop off their children during the strike: