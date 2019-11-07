Bruce Miles reflects on two decades of covering the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - His first full year on the beat was full of stories that remain major parts of the team's history today. Over two decades later, Bruce Miles had even more history occur in front of his eyes as the Chicago Cubs enjoyed one of their most successful eras in franchise history.

The former Daily Herald beat writer, who is now semi-retired from the beat, took a pair of segments on Sports Feed to reflect on his time covering the Cubs full time from 1998-2009. He talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about the players and the moments that defined his era with the team, from Sammy Sosa's home run chase to the 2003 team to the World Series championship in the Joe Maddon era.

You can watch Bruce's full segments in the video above or below.