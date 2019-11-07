Bulls PA announcer Tommy Edwards will retire on Saturday

CHICAGO – A number of generations of fans have had the opportunity to hear his voice during games at the Chicago Stadium and the United Center.

But after three different stints with the team, Tommy Edwards has decided to step away from the mic.

A familiar voice is stepping away from the mic, as longtime Bulls public address announcer Tommy Edwards retires after this coming Saturday's game. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 7, 2019

The public address announcer said on Thursday that this coming Saturday’s Bulls game against the Rockets will be his final at the United Center, deciding to retire after 25 years of work for the team.

“My time with the Bulls has been a dream come true, and I feel so fortunate to have spent a total of 25 seasons with this iconic franchise,” said Edwards in a statement released by the team. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, the entire Bulls organization and the world’s greatest fans for their unwavering support. I will forever be a Bulls fan.”

Edwards was behind the mic for games at Chicago Stadium from 1976-1981 and then again from 1983-1990. Sixteen years later, Edwards returned to the team to be the PA for games at the United Center and continuing in that role for 13 years.

In total, Edwards was behind the mic for over 1,000 games.

According to the Bulls, it was Tommy that came up with the idea to have the Bulls introduced with the song “Sirius” in 1984. That along with the spotlight announcements of the players have remained an iconic part of Bulls’ games for the last four decades.