Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson to announce retirement today

CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected to announce his retirement at a news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, Johnson mentioned he'd been considering retiring soon. His tenure lasted just shy of four years.

A true son of Chicago who grew up in public housing & went to public schools went on to become one of our most dedicated public servants. #ChicagoPolice Supt Eddie Johnson will announce plans to retire as leader of the nation's second largest police department. CPD HQ @ 1045a pic.twitter.com/CVc7EaP4mP — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 7, 2019

Back in March 2016, Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Johnson as the city's top cop, ignoring three candidates recommended by the police board. Johnson hadn’t even applied for the job.

At the time, there was turmoil in Chicago. Protesters were in the streets day and night, angry over the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer.

Johnson jumped into the new job, but rank-and-file cops shut down in the wake of the shooting and protests. Street stops slowed and murders soared, reaching their highest level in two decades.

There were 762 killed in Johnson’s first year as superintendent, nearly 300 more than the previous year.

Johnson deployed technology to districts, like shot-spotting cameras and predictive analytics meant to not only solve crimes but anticipate violence.

He also beefed up the ranks, adding 1,000 new officers and 400 detectives.

Murder numbers are back down to where they were four years ago, but the department still struggles to catch killers. Fewer than half of the city’s murders get solved.

Johnson has blamed a revolving door for defendants at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse.

"We’re locking up guys with guns. We need other people to keep them where they should be," he said.

The superintendent also guided the department through enormous loss, including the deaths of four police officers in the line of duty in a single year.

Halfway through Johnson’s tenure, a fainting spell led him to a diagnosis. He needed a kidney transplant. His son became the donor.

"I just really wanted to thank the people of Chicago for the support my son and I have received. It’s overwhelming," he said.

Johnson’s final weeks were marred by two controversies. The superintendent was reported slumped over in a vehicle late at night. He blamed a change in medication, but later admitted to having a few drinks. Officers did not conduct a field sobriety test. They let him drive home.

Days later, the local police union’s board of directors issued a “no confidence” vote in Johnson.

And the president came to town, slamming Johnson for skipping his speech.

In the end, it was Johnson’s response to Trump that summed up the street cop who became the top cop:

"I grew up here. I’ve been toiling for this department and city for 31 years, so when it comes to the City of Chicago being compared to something it’s not, that’s not a good thing."