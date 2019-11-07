From social media to TV, Mitchell Trubisky wants the Bears away from negativity

LAKE FOREST – If you want to find a place that is having some positive talk about the 2019 Bears season, Halas Hall is one of the few places you’ll find it.

Their 3-5 start has been well below the expectations and a complete departure from the fun-loving, highly successful 2018 squad that won the NFC North division title. From issues with Matt Nagy’s playcalling to the inability for Mitchell Trubisky to get the offense rolling, there has been so much for people to criticize since the beginning of September.

Yet the quarterback and the rest of the team are trying to keep the negativity out as it has continued to build during the team’s four-game losing streak.

So how would Trubisky say he’s done with that so far in the 2019 season?

“I’ve done pretty good with that,” admitted the quarterback.

So how does he do it?

On Wednesday he gave a specific example that’s garnered a bit of attention as the Bears get ready to face the Lions to start the second half of their season Sunday at Soldier Field.

“Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off,” said Trubisky. “Because you’ve got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us; telling us what we should do, what we are, and what we’re not.

“But they don’t really know who we are or what we are capable of or what we’re going through or what we’re thinking. It’s just the outside viewers looking in.”

Trubisky didn’t say if he physically went around and turned the televisions off around team headquarters, but perhaps it’s a metaphor for just how much he’s trying to distance himself from the criticism.

Much of it has been heaped on the quarterback, who has just five touchdown passes and average yards throwing per game of 173.9 (second-worst in the NFL). Trubisky’s inability to take a next step in the Bears’ offense has been a main factor in the unit averaging just 17.8 points per game, which is 27th in the NFL.

That’s caused all the goodwill from his second season under Nagy to disappear, and many are already wondering if his time with the Bears is coming to a close. It’s chatter the quarterback is taking every step to avoid.

“Tunnel-vision, ear muffs, just come to work everyday and try to get better and get back to what we know we’re capable of doing,” said Trubisky.

Don’t expect the television to be on too much as they do so for the rest of the season.