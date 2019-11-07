Hate crime reports up 60% in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has seen a 60 percent increase in reported hate crimes based on immigration status, sexual orientation and religion.

There were 78 reports of hate crimes during all of last year, but with nearly two months to go in 2019 there have already been 77 hate crime reports this year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports political vitriol coming from Washington D.C. is apparently having a spill-over effect in Chicago.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities like Chicago that refuse to cooperate with federal crackdowns against illegal immigrants.

The President has also used his massive Twitter following to demand a border wall and promote positions his opponents have denounced as racist and anti-immigrant.