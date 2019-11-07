Man seriously injured after car hits him, crashes into Lincoln Square building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after a car struck him, and then crashed into a Lincoln Square building Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., a car crashed into a building that was under construction on the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue. The incident happened in the McDonald's parking lot when the driver of the vehicle starting backing out and crashed into the building.

A man, who was homeless and sitting by the building with his possessions, was hit by the car and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the car was described as an elderly female and was taken into custody. She was not injured.

The building was a day away from completion.

No further information was provided.