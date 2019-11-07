Search for missing teen resumes Thursday in Island Lake

ISLAND LAKE, Ill. — The search will continue Thursday morning for a missing teenager in Island Lake.

Police said 17-year-old Abe Gonzalez attended a party in the 26700 block of Morey Street in unincorporated Wauconda. Witnesses said his phone’s battery had died sometime after he arrived.

Gonzalez was last seen leaving the house on foot around midnight and was described as being highly intoxicated. He was reported missing by his family on Nov. 2.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Crews searched Slocum Lake on Wednesday, which is just blocks from where Gonzalez was last seen. Police canines also canvased the area, but nothing turned up.

Detectives are pulling surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses and talking to people who were at the party.

As of now, investigators said there is no evidence to suggest foul play in his disappearance.

Police are asking people in the area to check their sheds, garages, and outhouses for the missing teen.

Anyone with any information should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-377-4250 or send a tip via: www.lakecountyil.gov/sheriff