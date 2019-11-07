× The Blackhawks offense strikes first and the lead lasts in a win over the Canucks

CHICAGO – Two nights earlier, fans had to wait nearly all 60 minutes for their team to get anything done on the offensive end.

The Blackhawks were under ten shots on goal well over halfway into the game on Tuesday night against the Sharks and did get on the board till the final four minutes. By that point, it was too late to get a win over San Jose as a difficult start to the season continued for Jeremy Colliton’s team.

Perhaps the Blackhawks had that in mind when they made a stop back in Chicago Thursday night to face the Canucks, who came to the United Center as the sixth-highest scoring team in the NHL. On this night, they came out of the gates quickly and got themselves a victory.

Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Shaw struck for goals in the first period to give the Blackhawks a lead they’d not relinquish in a 5-2 victory over Vancouver that gave the team their fourth victory of the year at home.

Instead of 21 shots like they had on Tuesday, the Blackhawks put 38 shots on goal as they used a couple of late empty-net goals to tie their season-high in goals.