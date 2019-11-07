Tow truck used to steal 2 vehicles in Albany Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police issued an alert after two cars were stolen with tow trucks.

Both incidents happened in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

One happened on the 3400 block of North Ridgeway Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. The second time was on the 3900 Block of North Drake Avenue at 11:47 p.m. on Nov. 2.

An unauthorized tow truck was used in taking both cars. The truck seen on Drake Ave. was black, with a circular decal on the passenger door.

If you know anything, you're asked to call police.

Police advise motorists: