Father of 5-year-old AJ Freund expected back in court Friday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The father of AJ Freund has a court appearance scheduled Friday.

Andrew Freund Sr. and Joanne Cunningham, AJ’s parents, are charged in the murder of their 5-year-old son. They both pleaded not guilty to beating and killing their son last April in Crystal Lake, then concealing his body. They are both in jail on $5 million bail.

Prosecutors and Freund Sr.’s attorney have met with a judge, but the attorney has denied that a plea deal is in the works.

According to the FBI, Freund is blaming Cunningham for AJ’s death.