Father of 5-year-old AJ Freund expected back in court Friday

Posted 11:21 AM, November 8, 2019, by

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The father of AJ Freund has a court appearance scheduled Friday.

Andrew Freund Sr. and Joanne Cunningham, AJ’s parents, are charged in the murder of their 5-year-old son. They both pleaded not guilty to beating and killing their son last April in Crystal Lake, then concealing his body. They are both in jail on $5 million bail.

Prosecutors and Freund Sr.’s attorney have met with a judge, but the attorney has denied that a plea deal is in the works.

According to the FBI, Freund is blaming Cunningham for AJ’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.