Man killed while trying to protect niece who was being sexually assaulted in Burnside

Posted 6:05 AM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, November 8, 2019
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A man was killed while trying to protect his niece who was being sexually assaulted in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police said someone climbed into the window of a home at 89th and Eberhart around 9 p.m. Thursday, and began sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Her 66-year-old uncle came to her aid after hearing the girl scream. When he entered the room, the attacker shot him in the head and back.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect is in custody. No charges have been filed yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

