2 infants, CPD officers hurt after hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive

Posted 8:43 AM, November 10, 2019

CHICAGO — Six people were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, including two infants and CPD officers, after a hit-and-run Saturday night on Lake Shore Drive.

Just before 8 p.m., an unmarked CPD vehicle was traveling northbound in the 4400 block of South Lake Shore Drive when a black BMW sideswiped the officers’ vehicle.

Police said the BMW continued northbound and struck a Toyota Camry, which was also traveling northbound.

All four occupants of the Camry, two women and two infants, were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two CPD officers were also transported with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BWM is not in custody, police said.

