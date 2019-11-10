Lauren Lapka talks about the Bears’ win over the Lions on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was not pretty at all, but a win is a win at this points for a struggling Bears' team.

Even with Matthew Stafford out of the lineup, the Lions put up a fight against the hosts and went down to the wire. But three-straight touchdown drives by the offense and a strong defense were enough for the 20-13 victory that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Lauren Lapka of WGN Radio watched the game this afternoon and gave her thoughts on the victorious effort on Sports Feed in studio with Josh Frydman. From Mitchell Trubisky to the defense, see their full discussion by clicking on the video above or below.