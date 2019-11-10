Terrence Tomlin talks about the Bears’ win over the Lions at Soldier Field on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sunday was a first when it comes to Sports Feed and "The Bigs" media company on the show.

Terrence Tomlin was on the program for the first time at Soldier Field as he talked with Jarrett Payton about the happenings with the Bears on a chilly November afternoon on the lakefront.

The guys discussed a number of topics on the 20-13 victory over the Lions that wasn't pretty but finally got in the win column after four consecutive losses. From Mitchell Trubisky to the defense, Terrance discussed that during his segment on the show with Jarrett, and you can watch that in the video above.