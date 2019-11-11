4 stabbed, 1 fatally, in Portage Park after argument over minor crash

CHICAGO — Four men were stabbed, one fatally, and a fifth was beaten after a fight over a minor crash in Portage Park, police said.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road as at least four men were walking to a parked car.

They witnessed a male driver hit the vehicle, causing minor damage. The men starting arguing with the driver, leading him to get out of the vehicle and start a physical fight, according to police.

The man who caused the crash pulled out a knife and stabbed the four men, then drove away. Police said a fifth man who was with the four men was beat up.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Another 28-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old were also transported to Illinois Masonic —all three in critical condition.

The 28-year-old man who was beat up was transported to Community First Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody.

