Aurora Veterans Day parade called off due to snowy weather

AURORA, Ill. — The City of Aurora canceled its annual Veterans Day parade due to the snow and cold, but they're holding a commemoration ceremony indoors.

The ceremony will take place at City Hall at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The southwest suburb of Morris also canceled its Veterans Day parade. Intstead, they are holding an event at Morris Community High School at 11 a.m.

In Chicago, there will be a ceremony at Soldier Field at 11 a.m.

It is taking place in front of the Doughboy statue, which is a tribute to World War I soldiers.

In Brookfield, there will be a ceremony held at the zoo at 11 a.m. Admission to Brookfield Zoo is free Monday.