Chicago teachers to vote on new contract ratification

CHICAGO — We will find out later this week if the Chicago teachers strike is really over.

The strike is technically suspended after the Chicago Teachers Union and the city came to an agreement on a new five year contract.

All 25,000 union members will vote on the deal, with secret ballots, on Thursday and Friday. The contract needs a simple majority to be ratified.

If that does not happen, contract talks will have to resume and the union’s house of delegates will set a date to resume the strike.

But if the contract is ratified, the strike will be officially over.

On Oct. 30, the union’s House of Delegates approved the deal with a 364-242 vote. Eleven days of classes were canceled due to the strike.

Only five of them will be made up, meaning teachers will not be paid for the other six days.

Figuring out how to make up for the lost time was the final part of negotiations to get hammered out.