Winter Weather Advisory in effect, 3 to 6-inches of snow expected across Chicago area

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. for the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into NW Indiana Monday.

Three to 6-inches of snow will fall across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Monday. Enhanced by lake-effect snow, highest totals, possibility exceeding 6-inches will occur north of Chicago, in the city and across northwest Indiana.

Very dangerous driving conditions will result from the accumulating snow combining with temperatures falling into the 20s and strong northerly winds gusting well over 30 miles per hour causing blowing and drifting in some areas.

A number of accidents have already been reported on area roadways due to slick and messy conditions. Allow extra time this morning and drive with extreme caution.

NB I-94/TRI-STATE - New crash blocks all lanes near Old US-41, just south of the WI state line. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 11, 2019

The north end of I-94/Tri-State has gotten it the worst so far. DETAILS on a couple of crashes to watch out for: pic.twitter.com/R9ZifwunBe — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 11, 2019

Spin out in Carol Stream: https://t.co/JvPSi4FXVl — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 11, 2019

The snow will slowly taper off from the west later today, probably continuing in NW Indiana tonight into Tuesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect into Tuesday with the strong northerly winds building 8 to 12-foot waves along the Illinois and NW Indiana shoreline, resulting in beach erosion and flooding in flood-prone areas. Temperatures dropping into the 20s will cause freezing spray. Conditions should improve somewhat along the Illinois shoreline by this evening and in NW Indiana later Tuesday.