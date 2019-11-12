11-year-old hospitalized after Back of the Yards fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood that may have been caused by a space heater.

A fire broke out on the 5400 block of South Hermitage Avenue Tuesday around 5 p.m. No official determination has been made about the space heater, but officials are investigating if that’s what caused the fire.

Three children were home at the time, residents said. They were being watched by a relative.

One neighbor said that the 11-year-old was in the attic when he came downstairs “with fire on him.”

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for serious burns.