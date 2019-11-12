2 officers injured in Aurora mass shooting return to duty

AURORA, Ill. — Two officers who were injured in a deadly mass shooting at a manufacturing plant in Aurora have returned to duty.

Officer Adam Miller reported to the midnight shift Tuesday. Miller was shot in the face as he tried to confront the shooter in the early stages of the shooting on Feb. 15 at the Henry Pratt Company.

Officer Rey Rivera, who was shot in the leg during the incident, returned to full duty last week.

Three other officers who were wounded are also back at work. Officer James Zegar returned to full duty shortly after the shooting, and Officers John Cebulski and Marco Gomez are working restrictive-duty assignments while they continue their recovery, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Six people — including the gunman — died in the shooting.