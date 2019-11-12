Chicago providing shelter for homeless during record cold

CHICAGO — With winter making an early appearance in the Chicago area, the city and Cook County are working to make sure the most vulnerable have shelter from the bitter cold.

In the city's Uptown neighborhood Tuesday,  workers from the Salvation Army mobile outreach team provided soup and blankets and offered to help the homeless find a warming center, shelter or other place out of the elements.

At least of dozen of such teams have fanned out across the city and county.

Near downtown,  activist Andrew Holmes handed out hot coffee and hot soup to homeless people living in a makeshift tent city.

For a full list of warming centers in Cook County and Chicago, click here

 

 

