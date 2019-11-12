Frigid, record-breaking cold moves into Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — First the snow, now record-breaking cold settles into the Chicago area.

Bitter cold temperatures lingered in the single digits Tuesday morning, with subzero wind chills.

The temperature at O'Hare Airport reached 7 degrees at 7 a.m., breaking the record low for Nov. 12.

Record-breaking cold is expected this afternoon with high temperatures near 20 degrees, which is about 30 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30-minutes, if skin is exposed to these elements, so when outside dress appropriately.

Cook County has several warming centers available during the daytime hours for residents. For information on warming centers open in Chicago, you can call 311.

The frigid temperatures are also causing problems for area airports. Nearly 1300 flights were canceled Monday due to the snowy weather conditions, impacting thousands of passengers.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were about 90 cancelations at O'Hare Airport. The freezing temperatures will mean delays as crews treat the runways and de-ice planes.

Monday's conditions led to a landing mishap involving an American Eagle flight that slid off a runway at O'Hare. Thirty-eight people were on board, but no one was injured.

