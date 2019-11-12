JJ Stankevitz talks Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Before the season, he was the main topic of discussion. After opening week, the tenor of that discussion turned more negative and it's continued that way through the middle of November.

On Tuesday, an expose of the drafting of the starting quarterback by the Bears in the Chicago Tribune started up plenty of chatter as the team prepares for the Rams on Sunday.

Mitchell Trubisky is the man everyone wants to talk about right now when it comes to the Bears and JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago did so on Sports Feed on Tuesday night. He discussed the play of the quarterback and the rest of the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch JJ's discussion in the video above or below.