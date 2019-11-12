World’s largest Starbucks set to open in Chicago Friday

CHICAGO — The wait is almost over, Starbucks fans! The world’s largest Starbucks, coming to the Magnificent Mile, is set to open this week.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery’s grand opening will be at 9 a.m. Friday.

The four-story, 43,000-square-foot coffee house will be located on the city’s Magnificent Mile at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Erie Street. It will feature multiple brewing methods, fresh baking on-site and a new menu of coffees and mixology.

The company originally announced its plan to open the new roastery in 2017, describing Chicago as “an incredible space to match the unprecedented coffee experience our premium Roastery will offer.”

This Starbucks location will be the fifth of its kind, with other roasteries currently located in Milan, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Reporter Sean Lewis will share a sneak peek of the store on Tuesday’s 6 p.m. newscast.