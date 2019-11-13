× 2 more whooping cough cases at Stevenson High School

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Two more students at Stevenson High School have been diagnosed with whooping cough — bringing the total number to 35.

The disease is a highly contagious, respiratory ailment. In its first stages, it feels like an ordinary cold, but it can escalate into severe coughing fits within two weeks

School officials in suburban Lincolnshire urge students with a persistent cough to stay home and seek medical attention.

Parents are also asked to let their child’s doctor know about the whooping cough outbreak at the school.