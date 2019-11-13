Josh Hicks talks Coby White and the Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With the game against the rebuilding Knicks still pretty tight heading into the fourth quarter, Bulls' fans had their minds filled with some dread.

The last time they faced New York, it ended in the most painful loss of the young season for the team.

Instead, Coby White came alive to produce 12 minutes to remember.

His seven three-pointers were not only a record for the Bulls in a quarter but also the most triples that a 19-year old has hit in a game in NBA history. It's a historic night for White that adds the most positive entry into the first chapter of his young NBA career.

Josh Hicks of Regal Radio discussed that performance along with other topics on the Bulls on the young season on Sports Feed Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton. You can watch his full discussion in the video above or below.