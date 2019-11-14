Bulls don’t have the finishing touch to knock off the Bucks on Thursday night

Posted 9:56 PM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, November 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE – Over the course of 48 minutes, there was a feeling like this could be a moment for a signature win early in the season.

The Bucks started a couple week stretch without Khris Middleton due to a thigh issue and the Bulls’ top rookie had another strong start to the game. Despite a big run against them in the third, Jim Boylen’s team stood their ground and made it a game in the fourth quarter.

Yet there were wasted possessions, bad shots, ill-advised turnovers that were emblematic of the rebuilding Bulls over the last two seasons and one month. Opportunities came, and while they could make a few positive, there weren’t enough to beat one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams, even if they were a bit shorthanded.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a good as he’s ever been in scoring 38 points while grabbing 16 rebounds, and with Eric Bledsoe chipping in 31 the Bulls couldn’t make up for a bad stretch in the third and early fourth quarter. They got it to a four-point lead with under two minutes to go but they’d get no closer in a 124-115 loss in their first match-up of the year with Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

Once again, the Bulls fail to win back-to-back games this season as they slip to 4-8 on the season.

Zach LaVine had 25 points and his hoop with 1:53 left got the Bulls within four but the offense got just one more point down the stretch. After his career-high 27 points in the win over the Knicks on Tuesday, Coby White had a strong start and led the Bulls in scoring with 26 points on the game.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.