Bulls don’t have the finishing touch to knock off the Bucks on Thursday night

MILWAUKEE – Over the course of 48 minutes, there was a feeling like this could be a moment for a signature win early in the season.

The Bucks started a couple week stretch without Khris Middleton due to a thigh issue and the Bulls’ top rookie had another strong start to the game. Despite a big run against them in the third, Jim Boylen’s team stood their ground and made it a game in the fourth quarter.

Yet there were wasted possessions, bad shots, ill-advised turnovers that were emblematic of the rebuilding Bulls over the last two seasons and one month. Opportunities came, and while they could make a few positive, there weren’t enough to beat one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams, even if they were a bit shorthanded.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a good as he’s ever been in scoring 38 points while grabbing 16 rebounds, and with Eric Bledsoe chipping in 31 the Bulls couldn’t make up for a bad stretch in the third and early fourth quarter. They got it to a four-point lead with under two minutes to go but they’d get no closer in a 124-115 loss in their first match-up of the year with Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

Once again, the Bulls fail to win back-to-back games this season as they slip to 4-8 on the season.

Zach LaVine had 25 points and his hoop with 1:53 left got the Bulls within four but the offense got just one more point down the stretch. After his career-high 27 points in the win over the Knicks on Tuesday, Coby White had a strong start and led the Bulls in scoring with 26 points on the game.