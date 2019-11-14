Chicago police search for suspect after nurse fatally shot in Little Village

CHICAGO — Chicago police continued to search for a suspect Thursday in the shooting death of a nurse in the Little Village neighborhood.

Frank Aguilar, 32, was walking in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a gray SUV drove by and someone in the vehicle fired a gun, hitting Aguilar in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aguilar’s family said he was on his way to his home near 32nd Street and Hamlin. He had just finished his shift at Misericordia Nursing Home, where he worked as a nurse. He was carrying a laundry basket and was still in his scrubs.

His family said Aguilar called 911, and gave himself first aid until paramedics arrived.

His family believes the shooting was a cruel case of mistaken identity.

Aguilar is the youngest of five siblings who said he had a great sense of humor, a love of travel and of public service.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.

In a written statement from Misericordia, a spokesperson said, “He was a compassionate young man who will be deeply missed by the residents and staff of Misericordia. Everyone enjoyed working with him and we are praying for his family during this time of great loss.”