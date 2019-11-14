Palatine school district votes to ease bathroom, locker room restrictions on transgender students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALATINE, Ill. — A suburban school district voted Thursday to ease bathroom and locker room restrictions for transgender students.

On Thursday, District 211 held a meeting attended by almost 500 people at Palatine High School who discussed whether to ease locker room restrictions for transgender students.

Before the ruling, both parents and students spoke out on both sides of the argument. Some parents were concerned for their children's privacy. There was also a concern for transgender students, including Nova Maday, who filed one of the two lawsuits that thrust District 211 into the national spotlight.

“The district should be helping transgender students, not putting more obstacles in front of them, because they face enough already," Mandy Logan, a senior at the high school said.

After four years, and a Title IX challenge from the federal government, the school board proposed an end to this debate with a policy that reads in part:

“Students shall be treated and supported in a manner consistent with their gender identity, which shall include students having access to restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.”

“This wasn’t even just about me, either,” Maday said. “When I started this I knew almost certainly it wouldn’t benefit myself. I did this to help other students in the district, so they didn’t have to go through what I’ve been going through.”

During the meeting, some parents called for a district-wide referendum, but the board took the issue into its own hands.