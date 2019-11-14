× Will the Bears send a representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout?

LAKE FOREST – Since it was announced that he would have a chance to work out for the 32 NFL teams in Atlanta on Saturday, many have one question?

Which franchises will take the opportunity to watch Colin Kaepernick on the field and interview him?

Almost every fan base in the league has debated it since it was announced on Tuesday that the workout was taking place. Having their own quarterback issues this season, many wonder if the Bears will take a look at the former 49ers signal caller, who has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.

Head coach Matt Nagy didn’t have much insight on Wednesday.

“I honestly have no idea right now,” said Nagy when asked directly if a representative from the team would attend Kaepernick’s workout. “I’m just, kinda, focused in on where we’re at so I’ll leave that up to Ryan and those guys and see and I know they’ll have a handle on that.”

If the Bears were looking to make an immediate or future move to replace a struggling Mitchell Trubisky at the position, Kaepernick would certainly be an option. A versatile quarterback, he was with the 49ers for six seasons from 2011-2016, leading the team to Super Bowl XLVII in February of 2013 and the NFC Championship game in January of 2014.

Kaepernick gained national attention during the 2016 season when he held a demonstration during the National Anthem to raise awareness for injustices against minorities in America. During the entire song, Kaepernick would take a knee, which earned both praise and heavy criticism throughout the 2016 season.

Inspired by the quarterback, some players in the league held their own demonstrations as it became a major topic of debate in the league for the rest of that year as well as 2017.

While it’s started a new chapter of Kaepernick’s life as a social activist, he’s been out of the NFL with no team signing him since his time with the 49ers came to an end. In 2017, he filed a grievance against the NFL in which he accused the league of collusion and it was settled out of court in February 2019.

On Saturday, Kapernick will get the chance to play in front of teams for the first time in nearly three years. While he doesn’t know if someone from the Bears will be there, Nagy does have some curiosity about the workout and how the quarterback’s play will be after a long layoff.

“It will be interesting. I mean, he’s been out of the game for a little bit. When he was doing well and playing, he definitely was a weapon. It will be curious to see how he does. I have no idea. But again, for me, you know, I wish him the best and all that and just always root good for people.

“But for where I’m at right now, personally, were so focused in on the Rams.”