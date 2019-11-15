× Millennium Park ice rink, Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon open Friday

CHICAGO — If unseasonably cold temperatures and snow weren’t enough to make it feel like the holidays, ice skating opens for the season Friday at Millennium Park and at the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon.

Skating at the Millennium Park is free and open to the public, but renting ice skates will cost $13 Mondays through Thursdays and $15 Fridays through Sundays and holidays. Weather permitting, the rink will be open through March 8.

A program featuring performances from professional skating groups will take place at 11 a.m. before the rink opens.

Free skating lessons for all ages and skill levels will be offered through the Winter Workouts program.

The ice rink is located on Michigan Avenue between Washington and Madison streets.

The Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday starting Nov. 15. Skate rentals cost the same as those at the Millennium Park ice rink.