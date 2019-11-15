Teenage siblings shot in Back of the Yards: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two students from Richards Career Academy High School were shot in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the teens, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, were shot in the 5200 block of South Ashland Avenue. Two two were walking on the sidewalk when shots rang out. The teens are siblings, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in critical condition. The 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and stabilized after being taken to the same hospital.

Guglielmi said police were searching for video and evidence after the shooting. Police said they are searching for three males are involved.

No further information was provided.