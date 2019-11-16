Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday near Douglas Park

CHICAGO — Authorities are asking the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Fryda Jimenez was last seen Friday on the 1900 block of South Troy Street near Douglas Park.

She is 5’2”, 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Jimenez was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a light blue shirt. Police said the shirt has the words “Our Lady of Tepeyac” on it.

She also had on navy blue pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Jimenez’s whereabouts should contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.