Boots are back at Christkindlmarket, now open downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The holidays are back at Daley Plaza, as Christkindlmarket is open once again every day through Christmas Eve.

"It feels like home, to be honest," Kamara Welch said.

Modeled after the famous open-air markets in Germany, Chicago’s Christkindlmarket began in 1996.

"It just brings back a lot of traditions for my family; I have a little German blood in me," Victoria Stevens said.

The wooden booths hold a host of vendors, from coo-coo clocks to cocoa, steins to stars, and streudel to schnitzel.

"For us, we really like to get the mugs, I like to get the mugs," Anastasia Rodriguez said.

That famous collectable mug is boot-shaped once again, and the spiced wine it holds is a popular attraction in itself.

The smaller Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville opens for business on Friday.