Woman critical after stabbing Sunday in Washington Heights; Man in custody

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing Sunday morning in Washington Heights.

Just before 10 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 9900 block of South Normal Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

Officers discovered a 49-year-old woman at the scene who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 20-year-old man was taken into custody. Detectives are reportedly investigating the stabbing as a domestic incident.

Charges are not known at this time.