19-year-old charged with fleeing police in SUV linked to fatal shooting of nurse in Little Village

CHICAGO — A man has been charged after a high-speed police chase of a SUV matching the description of vehicle linked to the fatal shooting of a nurse in Little Village, according to police.

Armando Lopez, 19, was charged with aggravated fleeing of a police officer and ignoring two traffic control devices. He also faces misdemeanor counts of fleeing police and driving on a revoked license. Police said he was also cited three times for not stopping at a stop sign.

Officers spotted the SUV in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Friday. Lopez led police on a 15-mile chase that ended with the SUV crashing into another vehicle in West Chatham, police said.

The SUV was wanted in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar, who was walking home from work in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when he was fatally shot on Nov. 12.

Lopez has not been charged with involvement in the fatal shooting of Aguilar.