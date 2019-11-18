WATCH LIVE: Buffalo Grove police update on double homicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot to death in Buffalo Grove.

The shooting happened in the parking garage of the Cambridge on the Lake apartment complex in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard.

Police investigating double homicide at Cambridge on the Lake apartment complex in Buffalo Grove @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/55zVk2kT79 — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) November 18, 2019

Police arrived on the scene at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident reported two unresponsive people near a vehicle with blood on the ground. They were unable to to be revived.

The Cook County Medical Examiner Office said it was notified at 2 a.m. Monday about the deaths of a man and woman in their 60s.

Police are not releasing the victims’ identities until their families have been notified.

Police believe the suspect is a white man, possibly in his 60s, wearing dark clothing, a dark jacket and dark baseball-style hat.

If you have any information in the case, contact Buffalo Grove Police Investigators at 847-459-2560. Anonymous tips can shared online at lakecountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 847-662-2222.