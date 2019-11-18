Backpack catches fire on aircraft at Midway Airport, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit responded Monday to Midway Airport a backpack caught fire on an aircraft.

Chicago police received the call around 10:30 a.m. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, the incident happened on Southwest Airlines flight No. 285, outbound to Austin, Texas. The plane was grounded at the time.

The fire was struck and no injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department told WGN the cause may have been a battery charging system that was in the bag.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.