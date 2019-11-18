× Morton College student arrested after assault-style weapons found in his car on campus

CICERO, Ill. — A Morton College student is facing charges for possessing assault-style weapons on campus.

Anthony Guban, 25, was arrested after a witness reported seeing assault-style weapons, handguns and ammunition inside his car in a parking lot on Nov. 14 — the same day a teenager went on a deadly shooting spree at his high school in California.

Police said they subsequently discovered more than a dozen guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition at Guban’s home in Berwyn.

Guban has a valid FOID card and conceal carry license.

Cicero police said he was not planning an attack, but bringing weapons on school property violates the conceal carry act.

A Cook County judge denied Guban bail Sunday. Guban’s attorney told a judge that he was planning to go target shooting after class Thursday.