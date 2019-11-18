Morton College student arrested after assault-style weapons found in his car on campus

Posted 7:11 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12AM, November 18, 2019

CICERO, Ill. — A Morton College student is facing charges for possessing assault-style weapons on campus.

Anthony Guban, 25, was arrested after a witness reported seeing assault-style weapons, handguns and ammunition inside his car in a parking lot on Nov. 14 — the same day a teenager went on a deadly shooting spree at his high school in California.

Police said they subsequently discovered more than a dozen guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition at Guban’s home in Berwyn.

Guban has a valid FOID card and conceal carry license.

Cicero police said he was not planning an attack, but bringing weapons on school property violates the conceal carry act.

A Cook County judge denied Guban bail Sunday. Guban’s attorney told a judge that he was planning to go target shooting after class Thursday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.