Robbery crew strikes 8 times within 4-hour span on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — Four teenage suspects have been taken into custody after a series of robberies within a four-hour span Sunday.

Chicago police said the three teenage boys and teen girl, all between the ages of 13 and 14, fit the descriptions in some of the incidents. But the victims' of the robberies were not completely certain if the teens were those involved.

Police first reported robberies Sunday evening at the following locations:

1100 West Dickens Avenue

1700 North North Park Avenue

1300 North Astor Street

400 North Lower Wabash Avenue

The robbery spree started around 5:15 p.m., when a woman was struck in the face and her purse was stolen in the 400 block of North Wabash.

From there, the crew went to the 1100 block of North Dickens and attempted to steal a woman's wallet, but she was able to get away.

Six minutes later, three males and a female punched and kicked an elderly man, and stole his cellphone in the 1700 block of North Park.

At 8:15 p.m., a man and woman were held at gunpoint as they were unloading items from their vehicle in the 1300 block of North Astor. The male was pushed to the ground by the offenders, who then grabbed a bag of person items from the couple and got into a waiting Jeep.

The offenders then went on to stage four more robberies, three of them in a six-minute period, at the following locations: