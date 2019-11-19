Chicago cop shot after ‘gun battle’ with alleged bank robber; 15-year-old also wounded

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and a 15-year-old boy were shot Tuesday evening after the officer was involved in a “gun battle” with an alleged bank robber.

A heavy police presence was at the intersection of Irving Park Road and Lowell Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday as police investigated following the shooting.

Police from Chicago and Des Plaines were pursuing a 20-year-old bank robbery suspect who led them to Old Irving Park after allegedly robbing a Bank of America in Des Plaines.

In video from the scene, a white Buick Lacrosse with rear-end damage appears to have been struck by a police squad car. The driver is seen leaving it in gear and running into a nearby music store just as the 15-year-old boy and his mother were leaving after a music lesson.

The 15-year-old was struck by gunfire and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by his partner. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer had a gunshot wound to the head and was responsive and talking at the hospital.

The 20-year-old robbery suspect was hospitalized in grave condition.

The investigation is ongoing.