Police search for missing 18-month-old girl on Chicago’s South Side

Posted 6:09 AM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, November 19, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert for a missing 18-month-old girl.

Kaydense Brooks was last seen with her grandfather Monday, around the 4700 block of South Greenwood in the Kenwood neighborhood.

“It is possible that she traveled to the area of the 12th (police) district via public transportation,” the police alert said.

She is 2-feet tall and 18 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Kaydense was last seen wearing a purple and blue snowsuit, brown UGG boots and a pink stroller.

No additional information was provided.

If seen, contact Chicago police at Area Central SVU (312) 747-8380.

