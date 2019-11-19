Chicago police search in DuSable Harbor linked to case of 2 missing men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching DuSable Harbor after a car was found in the water.

The report of a vehicle in the water came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Chicago police have confirmed the search is directly linked to the case of two missing men who were last seen early Sunday morning in River North. According to police, authorities tracked the cell phone of one of the missing men to the DuSable Harbor area.

Joseph “Joey” Ramos, 22, and Antonio “Tony” Lemon, 21, were last seen leaving LITE nightclub in the 200 block of West Ontario. The men were driving a blue 4-door Dodge Avenger with Illinois plate AQ54397.

Officials said they have found POD camera footage from Sunday, that shows a vehicle driving into Lake Michigan. It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle at the time, or if they were able to get out.

It is also unknown if the vehicle in the water is the blue Dodge Avenger the men were driving at the time of their disappearance.

Police said a recovery mission is currently underway.

The family of the missing men spoke to the media Tuesday morning, saying they just want to know where they are.

"I don't want it to be them, but we want to know where they are. We're worried sick, there's a knot in our throat that feels like it's choking us," said a very emotional family member.