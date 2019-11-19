DePaul student charged after allegedly writing code on behalf of ISIS

CHICAGO — A DePaul University student is facing federal charges for allegedly writing computer code on behalf of ISIS.

Thomas Osadzinski, 20, from Park Ridge was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Officials said Osadzinski designed a process that uses a computer script to make ISIS propaganda more conveniently accessed and disseminated by users on a social media platform.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that earlier this year he shared his script, and instructions for how to use it, with people he thought were ISIS supporters. However, the people he shared the information with were actually undercover FBI agents.

Osadzinski is in federal custody and is due in court on Friday. He was denied bond Tuesday.