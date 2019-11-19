FeedonThis: Finding the truth with Trubisky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As if things couldn't get any weirder during the 2019 season, here came the final minute of Sunday's game with the Rams.

That's when Mitchell Trubisky was surprisingly replaced after a hip injury suffered near the end of the first half. It wasn't reported since the quarterback was looked at by athletic trainers in the locker room. No one saw Chase Daniel warm-up before he went into the game, yet the Bears insist that he did.

All has made for a sordid mess that now lingering in the preparation for the Giants this weekend at Soldier Field. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman tried to figure out what's going on during Tuesday's Sports Feed. That segment is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

"Caption This" featured the now-famous picture of Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Nagy talking on the sidelines Sunday night.

Josh and Jarrett gave a caption to that photo along with two others in the video above.

Josh was making some predictions during the Social Fodder - ones that we might need to bring back in the future.

See his thoughts on what could be coming for a Cubs' star and NFL quarterback in the video above.

Patrick Kane turned 31 years old, but he's playing at an elite level for the Blackhawks as the 2019-2020 season begins.

See Jarrett and Josh's discussion on the forward in the video above.