Highland police looking for two men after liquor store robbery, assault of customer

HIGHLAND, Ind. — Police in Highland are looking for two men after an armed robbery and assault Tuesday night at a liquor store.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Town and Country Liquors in the 8200 block of Kennedy Avenue on the report of an armed robbery.

Police said two masked men entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. While they were in the store, a customer was reportedly struck in the head with a bottle.

Both suspects fled on foot southbound through an alley and are believed to have ran east on Grand Boulevard, where they likely entered a vehicle.

Police believe they may also be responsible for another armed robbery on Tuesday at Casey’s General Store in Dyer.

One of the suspects was photographed wearing a blue hoodie with a maroon hood with the words “BARCA” on them, depicting the Spanish football club Barcelona. The second suspect wore a light tan or salmon jacket.

If you have any information on the robbery, please contact Highland detectives at 219-838-3184.