In a rough month, Lauri Markkanen has a great night in the Bulls’ win over the Pistons

CHICAGO – Over the last few years, fans have come to expect the unusual when it comes to the Bulls, and that was the case about an hour before Wednesday night’s game against the Pistons.

First, there was the news that Coby White has sprained his ankle during pregame warm-ups that put his status for the game in jeopardy. Then came the very unexpected decision to start Shaq Harrison alongside traditional starting guards Zach LaVine and Tomas Satoransky.

Before Wednesday night, Harrison had played just 25 minutes in seven games coming off the bench and scored just ten points.

Something also happened that fans haven’t come to expect from one of the team’s young core players over the last month. But unlike other surprises, this one was a very pleasant one for everyone involved.

Lauri Markkanen was able to find his shot on all around the offensive end against the Pistons at the United Center on Wednesday after struggling most of November. He went 7-of-14 from the field and scored a game-high 24 points as the Bulls raced past the Pistons 109-89.