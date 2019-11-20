Man, 55, dead after being detained by Jewel-Osco security for alleged shoplifting

CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man died Wednesday evening after being detained by store security at a grocery store in Lakeview for alleged shoplifting.

Chicago police were called to the Jewel-Osco in the 3500 block of North Broadway Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on the report of a retail theft.

Store security attempted to detain the man who was suspected of shoplifting. Security then called police, but when officers arrived, they saw the man suffering a medical emergency. Officers performed CPR and called EMS. When medical officials arrived they performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead.

Area North Detectives continue to investigate.

